Dubai Garden Glow Season 7 kicks off
Dubai Garden Glow, the world's largest unique theme park, will kick start its seventh season on the first of November with many more new concepts and attractions of glow-in-dark garden.
After the whopping success of the previous six seasons, this year's theme is 'Glowing Safari,' where the visitor can be enthralled by wildlife that have been recreated innovatively. It will be a unique Safari trek in the Glow Park with incandescent animals all around, a colorful flower valley with dynamic, moving blossoms, and a glittering butterfly trail using 10 million energy saving bulbs.
The Glow Park, a neon wonderland, will take the visitor from an information age to an entertainment age. The whole garden has been constituted manually and fabricated with handmade lights. The unique, environment friendly models are artfully constructed and originated focusing specifically to deliver ultimate encounters which would create everlasting imprints in the minds of its viewers.
The Art Park, which has been constructed using recycled material around the theme of Back to Nature, is an attempt to drive home the message of conservation. It is surrounded by wildlife installations made of used materials such as bottles and CDs. The eco-friendly Art Park seamlessly stiches the different notes of happiness, cultural values, beliefs and identity, creating an overall paradise of all colors of life.
The Magic Park, presents a world of mesmerizing optical illusions utilized in visual arts. This unique art uses geometric forms to create hypnotic optical effects, creating a mysterious relationship between what the human brain understands and what our eyes are capable of seeing. This magical world will definitely surprise and inspire everyone’s imaginations to run wild along with photo-worthy content across different categories. The Magic Park overall creates a World of visual, sensual and educational adventure.
The Dinosaurs Park, which has been a top draw for curious children and adults alike, takes you back through a journey, from the dawn of the dinosaurs through the three periods - Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous - to the end, showcasing more than 100 prehistoric creatures that move and roar. It has several educational stops, including a Dino museum.
Dubai is considered a beacon for the economy in the region, and the tourism sector in the city is witnessing significant growth every year, and Dubai Garden Glow represents a true embodiment of Dubai Municipality's commitment to providing continuously innovative tourist destinations for its residents and visitors, as these unique projects such as Dubai Garden Glow are an outstanding model for Dubai Municipality’s collaboration with the private sector, through projects aimed at providing an unforgettable experience for all family members, using the best high-level technologies that are characterized by the elements of innovation and creativity.
The entry fee for Dubai Garden Glow is Dhs65 including VAT, which will allow the visitor to visit the Glow Park, the Dinosaurs Park and the Art Park. However, there is a separate entrance fee of Dhs45 to enjoy the Magic Park. Dubai Garden Glow, located at Gate No.6 of Zaabeel Park, is open from 4pm to 11 pm from Saturday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 12am on Thursdays and Fridays. More details can be obtained by logging on to www.dubaigardenglow.com.