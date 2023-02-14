Dubai: Flydubai announces launch of new flights to African destination

The service will operate daily from Terminal 2 at DXB, starting March 9, 2023

Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of a daily service to Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ) from March 9, 2023. The carrier will double the frequency of flights from June 1, 2023, making it the first carrier to connect Somalia directly with Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “We continue to look for opportunities to grow our network in East Africa and open up underserved markets. This region has seen significant economic growth and development in recent years, our direct flights will further stimulate the economy and help create free flows of travel and trade.”

With the start of flights to Mogadishu from March 9, flydubai expands its network in Africa to 11 destinations, providing passengers from the UAE and the region with more convenient options for travel. This includes Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Khartoum, Juba and Zanzibar.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “Flydubai will offer convenient and reliable travel services between both countries. This route will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, offering customers the comfort of our Business Class cabin or a more customised experience in Economy Class. We are looking forward to doubling our frequency to Somalia from 01 June 2023 and further connecting the market to Dubai and beyond.”

Somalia, a country with a unique cultural heritage and a strategic location at the Horn of Africa, where the Indian Ocean meets the Gulf of Aden, is home to some of the longest and most beautiful coastlines in Africa, which has made it an important centre for maritime trade and fishing.

Flight details

Flights will operate daily between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to MGQ start from AED 12,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 3,000. Return Business Class fares from MGQ to DXB start from USD 3,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 800.

