Dubai: Child of determination’s wish granted, becomes police officer for a day

His father expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling his child's wish

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 12:26 PM

A child of determination had his wish of becoming a cop fulfilled, thanks to the Dubai Police. The boy’s father had contacted the police, expressing his son’s desire to become a cop. The boy got to live his dream for a day.

A team from the Security Awareness Department welcomed Raad Tariq Salah Badawi at the Dubai Police General HQ and gifted him a police uniform and toys. He also got a guided tour of the Smart Police Station (SPS).

Police dogs put on a special show for Badawi, much to his delight.

The child's father expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling his child's wish.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, said the gesture was part of the police’s 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative.

The Dubai Police fulfilled the wishes of 52 children, including taking them on luxury car rides in the streets of Dubai and presenting them with gifts, during the first half of 2022.

Last month, a 4-year-old got the perfect birthday gift: He became a police officer for a day and rode in a luxury patrol. In May, a 15-year-old student of determination got his wish fulfilled after spending a day at the Dubai Police General HQ and taking a ride in a police supercar.

ALSO READ: