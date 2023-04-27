UAE: Elderly and children among 222 beggars arrested by Sharjah Police during Ramadan

Campaign against begging will continue as it is a crime that threatens the security of society

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 2:36 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 2:50 PM

Sharjah police arrested 222 beggars, including women, men, children and elderly during its crackdown that was carried out during the holy month of Ramadan within a campaign titled 'Begging is a crime and giving is a responsibility.'

The police organised the campaign to combat the negative phenomena and behaviours that are active during Ramadan and Eid days.

Awareness

Brigadier General Arif Hassan bin Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations at Sharjah Police, said that the authority seeks to diversify security awareness channels through text messages and various social media, which extended to include providing awareness through Friday sermons in 600 mosques in the emirate, in cooperation with the Sharjah Awqaf Department.

Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Mohammad bin Taliah, Head of the team that led the crackdown on beggars, said that the team arrested 194 men and 28 women who were reported through the direct channels of communication provided by the Sharjah Police, as well as through the field campaigns of the police patrol roam all roads of the Emirate.

Bin Taliah added that the campaign to arrest beggars is continuing, in implementation of the directives of the Ministry of Interior and in continuation of the efforts of the Sharjah Police to reduce negative practices.

Plans to combat beggary

Sharjah police has implemented integrated security plans to combat beggary, which are active in different seasons. "Begging is a crime and threatens the security of society, and distorts the civilised appearance,” he stressed

How to report begging

He called on the public to make their donation through associations and institutions charitable organisations officially approved by government agencies. Residents are urged to cooperate with the police in reporting them via the free number (901) or the hotline of the Criminal Investigation Department at the number (80040). They can also report them through the (guard) service available through the smart application of the Sharjah Police or the website e-mail: www.shjpolice.gov.ae.

