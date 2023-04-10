Watch: How beggars are trying to fool residents this Ramadan; police issue advisory

Authorities have stepping up patrols to crack down on those asking for alms illegally during the holy month of Ramadan

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 8:17 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 8:41 PM

A recent Instagram video released by the Sharjah Police reminds the public that begging is illegal in the UAE, as it poses a threat to public safety and security.

Often, people posing to be beggars thrive on the public’s sentiments, as they know this can stir people’s emotions, making them shell out money.

An Instagram video posted by the Sharjah Police on Monday, shows a man wearing a kandura limping on the streets, clutching prayer beads in his hand, with his face half covered by a red and white chequered cloth as ominous music plays in the background.

He knocks on the windows of a car, indicating something to the driver and pleading for some alms, seemingly trying to convey that he is in distress.

The man, who is obviously well-dressed and sitting in his luxury car, looks at the beggar and hands him several notes of the UAE dirham. The beggar then looks up at the sky and recites a ‘dua’ (prayer) for the man in the car.

As soon as the car cruises away, the so-called beggar seems steady on his feet, with no signs of the injury, pain or limping that he pretended to have earlier to extort cash.

Soon after, another luxury car stops by his side, and the man who was seen begging earlier quickly gets into this car, and disappears from the scene with his accomplice (not seen in the video).

Repeated warning by police in the UAE

Long before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, police have repeatedly reminded the public that begging is a crime punishable by law. Authorities have also warned the community against engaging with beggars.

As part of its concerted efforts against begging, police in different emirates have arrested a number of beggars in recent months.

This also includes a woman seeking alms despite driving a luxury vehicle in Abu Dhabi. Authorities in the UAE caught a large number of beggars in various emirates between November 2021 and March 2022, adding that many individuals and groups have been found amassing large sums of money by begging.

Officials have urged residents not to give money to beggars, and to instead make donations through registered organisations only.

Across the UAE, police have stepping up patrols to crack down on beggars during the holy month of Ramadan.

Top police officials at various emirates confirm that most beggars have been recruited by organised gangs from outside the country. They deceive community members, especially when the country is observing the holy month of Ramadan.

“Begging can lead to other crimes such as burglary and exploiting children, the elderly and people of determination to raise money illegally,” the police warned earlier.

