UAE: Multiple suspects arrested as lewd video goes viral online

The clip posted online promoted 'indecent acts', police say

The Sharjah Police have arrested a group of suspects for promoting “immoral acts” through a video that went viral on social media. The police said the suspects were Asian nationals.

A top official at Sharjah Police has said that the authority will not tolerate those disrespecting social customs. They added that they are prepared to confront any situation in which negative or immoral behaviour affects public discipline.

The police received information on a viral video in which Sharjah residents display immoral acts. The authority immediately took action and managed to identify the suspects in a short period of time. Those who appeared in the video have now been arrested and referred to Public Prosecution.

The official added that Sharjah Police strives to ensure a decent, safe environment for residents. He also hailed community members for cooperating with the authorities and playing a positive role.

He urged the public to immediately report any such behaviour that may have been spotted on social media through the 'Haris' service on the Sharjah Police website.

