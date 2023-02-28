UAE: Man to pay Dh15,000 for deliberately hitting another driver's car

He was also sued for insulting the plaintiff using hand gestures with the intention of intimidating him

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:48 AM

A motorist in Al Ain has been instructed to pay Dh15,000 to a young man for deliberately hitting his car while on the main road and insulting him using hand gestures.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man had filed a lawsuit against the driver demanding that he pay him in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the incident.

The plaintiff pointed out that he was driving in Al Ain when the defendant deliberately swerved and rammed into his vehicle. The man said the motorist also insulted him using hand gestures with the intention to undermine and intimidate him.

The Al Ain criminal court had earlier convicted the driver of endangering the life of the plaintiff when he hit his car. The man was also found guilty of insulting he plaintiff.

The man then filed a civil lawsuit against him claiming for compensation.

After hearing from both parties, the Al Ain civil court of first instance ordered the defendant to pay Dh15,000 to the plaintiff for the material damages he suffered as a result of hitting his car.

The court dismissed all other claims against the defendant.

The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

