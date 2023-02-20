UAE: Woman counter-sues neighbour for Dh60,000 after trial, travel ban cost her flight tickets worth Dh20,000

She said the defendant had filed a criminal complaint against her in which she accused her of abusing her and verbally insulting her

Mon 20 Feb 2023

A woman who sued her neighbour for depriving her of visiting her home country to see her ill mother because of the criminal complaint filed against her, has had her lawsuit dismissed on appeal.

The woman had filed the lawsuit against her neighbour demanding that she pays her Dh60,000 in compensation for the damages she caused her.

She said the defendant had filed a criminal complaint against her in which she accused her of abusing her and verbally insulting her. The plaintiff said she was however acquitted by court due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The woman said she had suffered damages due to the confiscation of her passport by court during her trial. She said this deprived her and her family, including her husband and children of travelling to her home country to see her ill mother.

The woman had submitted to court a memorandum stating that the defendant prevented her from travelling to her country to check on her ill mother and that it caused her financial losses amounting to D20,000 in travel tickets which they had already bought.

She said the incident also caused her depression and moral damages.

The defendant had presented to court a memorandum in which she stressed that she had used her rights to litigation when she filed a criminal complaint against the plaintiff. Her lawyer asked court to dismiss the case against his client because it was baseless.

The Al Ain civil court of first instance had earlier dismissed the woman’s lawsuit.

She however challenged the verdict to the Al Ain Civil Court of Appeal which has upheld the ruling by the lower court.

The woman was also told to pay for her neighbour’s legal expenses.

