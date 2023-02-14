UAE: Man on trial for running over, killing 72-year-old

He fled the scene after the crime and was apprehended by the police within three hours

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 8:43 AM

A 26-year-old Arab man is on trial for killing a 72-year-old man in a hit-and-run accident in Ras Al Khaimah. The accused ran over the elderly man and the fled the scene. The victim died of the severe injuries he sustained as a result of the crime.

Police records state that they launched a manhunt after the incident and were able to find him by tracking his vehicle to the front of his house. He was apprehended within three hours and his vehicle was seized.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and admitted that he ran away because he was confused and terrified of what had happened. The accused was referred to the traffic prosecution in preparation for trial.

