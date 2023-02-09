UAE: 26-year-old hit-and-run driver causes death of elderly man; police nab culprit in 3 hours

Sheikh Mohamed has directed the prayers in light of the disaster that has killed 17,500 so far
Ras Al Khaimah Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old Arab motorist for running over a 72-year-old man and fleeing the crime scene. The police managed to identify the motorist within 3 hours of receiving the report and arrested him immediately.
The Traffic Control Department's operating room received the report of a run-over accident in a residential area at 5.55am. The authority immediately mobilised police patrol and national ambulance teams, who reached the location, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.
The team transported the deceased's body to the hospital to complete the legal procedures. A specialised team was immediately formed to investigate the accidents and arrest the hit-and-run driver.
The surveillance cameras at the accident scene helped the investigators determine the direction in which the accused fled and scanned the residential area. Within three hours of receiving the report and the start of the investigation, the driver was apprehended and detained.
The Arab man was referred to the specialised authorities to take legal action to advance his transfer to the public prosecutor's office.
The General Headquarters of Ras Al-Khaimah Police urged the public to report any traffic accident. The authority also urged motorists to drive carefully and take special caution in residential areas to avoid repeating such unfortunate accidents.
