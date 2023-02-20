Dubai: Men steal Dh2.5 million worth cigarette boxes; jailed, fined

The nine convicts will be deported after they serve their sentence

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 7:46 AM

A gang of nine people have stolen 375 boxes of cigarettes worth Dh2.25 million from a warehouse in Al Qusais.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced them to six months in prison. They have both been fined the value of the stolen amount. They will be deported after they serve their sentence.

According to police investigations, the director of a tobacco trading company filed a report stating that the warehouse of his company was burgled.

The victim said that when he reached the warehouse, the main door was broken. He then found that 375 boxes of cigarettes were stolen from inside the warehouse.

A CID team collected inferences from the crime scene and investigated suspects. Three of the accused were then arrested in Al Aweer while offering cigarettes for retail sale to customers buying fruits and vegetables.

One of the nine convicts informed the police that the stolen goods were kept at a warehouse in Al Aweer. The authority then set up an ambush, and arrested the rest of the gang with the boxes.

The court then issued its ruling.

