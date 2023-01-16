Dubai: Man, woman put up false job advertisement, seize Dh600

'These stories become a part of you', says Kamran Ali as he talks to Khaleej Times about the unique people and powerful experiences he encounters while on the road
An Asian man and woman have defrauded job seekers by luring them with a false job advertisement.
The accused posted an advertisement of a job opportunity in a perfume shop located in the free zone.
The man has been fined Dh600, sentenced to one month of prison and will be deported whereas, the woman has been fined Dh2,000.
The Asian victim saw the advertisement and contacted them regarding the job opportunity. The accused then asked him to send a copy of his CV, passport, and identification. Post that, they asked him to transfer Dh600 so that they could complete the required paperwork.
However, when the victim did not receive a response from the accused and realised that they had blocked his number, he figured that it was a fraud. The man then informed the police.
The police arrested the accused and referred them to Public Prosecution in Dubai, who then took them to the Criminal Court.
