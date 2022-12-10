UAE: Private company under investigation for violating Emiratisation rules

The CEO is being interrogated after a controversial advertisement was spotted

By Web Desk Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 11:49 AM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 12:41 PM

The authorities are investigating the CEO of a private sector company for violating Emiratisation rules, it was announced on Saturday.

The UAE Public Prosecution said the firm’s CEO is under interrogation over the publication of an advertisement for an ‘unskilled job’ for Emiratis.

In a social media post, the public prosecution said the ad violated both Emiratisation regulations and media content standards as it had 'contentious content'.

"The ad content violated the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2022 on Monitoring Mechanisms of Emiratisation Rates in the Private Sector," the public prosecution said.

The Federal Prosecution for Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes has launched an investigation into the incident and is interrogating the CEO of the business on the allegations made against him.

The Attorney-General requested that the probe be finished swiftly, and has urged private sector businesses to adhere to the regulations outlined in Ministerial Resolution 279 as they increase the number of Emiratis employed in their companies.

What Mohre says

In a statement released earlier this week, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) clarified that for companies to achieve Emiratisation targets, "it is necessary that they employ Emiratis in skilled jobs".

The ministry stressed that it is closely monitoring compliance with the rules and reviewing the types of jobs that are being offered to UAE nationals.

Over the past few weeks, Mohre has taken immediate action against companies that were found to have been circumventing the law.

Some firms have been issued warning notices for reportedly cutting the salaries of Emirati job-seekers, saying that the UAE Government's Nafis programme will be giving them salary top-ups anyway. An Emirati employer is also facing administrative sanctions for appointing 43 family members to inflate Emiratisation rates and benefit from the Nafis programme.

By January 2023, non-compliant companies that fail to achieve the Emiratisation targets will have to pay a fine of Dh72,000 for every Emirati not hired.

ALSO READ: