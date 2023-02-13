Dubai: Beggars on visit visa arrested for targeting Metro users, hassling them for money

They have been sentenced to one month in prison and will be deported

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 9:10 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 9:28 AM

An Asian man and woman have been convicted by the criminal court for begging and targeting metro users in the Naif area of Dubai.

They have been sentenced to one month in prison and will be deported after they serve their sentence.

According to police records, patrol officers had spotted the man and woman. They were then stopped and questioned, when the patrolling officers realised they were visitors.

The accused admitted to obtaining a visa with the help of someone in the country and decided to take begging as a means of living while they were here.

They said they planned to go back to their home and establish a business. The accused were found with Dh191 and Dh161 in possession. The man and woman had collected the amount in a short period of time.

ALSO READ: