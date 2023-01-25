Abu Dhabi: Dh300,000 compensation for parents of child who died due to medical negligence

They say that the doctors were careless and did not take the necessary measures in treating their son

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 7:43 AM

The parents of a child who died due to medical negligence have been awarded Dh300,000 in compensation for the damages.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation issued a ruling instructing a hospital and its two doctors to pay the compensation amount to the child’s parents after they were found guilty of medical negligence which caused death of the child.

Official court documents stated that the parents filed a lawsuit against the hospital demanding Dh15 million in compensation for the moral and material damages they suffered as a result of losing their son.

They said they took the child who suffered from a serious illness to the hospital for treatment.

The parents said doctors who attended to their child were negligent, careless and didn’t take the necessary medical measures in treating the boy, which caused his death.

The parents said the defendants had deprived them of the opportunity to be taken care of and getting support from their son in their old age.

A medical committee that was assigned by court to investigate the matter confirmed that there was a medical error in treating the child.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling instructing the hospital and its two doctors who treated the child to jointly pay Dh90,000 to the his parents in compensation for the damages. The appeals court increased the compensation amount to Dh200,000.

Both parties however appealed the ruling with Abu Dhabi’s top court.

After hearing from all parties, the cassation court judge increased the compensation amount to Dh300,000.

The hospital and the two doctors were also told to pay for the parents’ legal expenses.

ALSO READ: