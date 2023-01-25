Abu Dhabi: Dh300,000 compensation for parents of child who died due to medical negligence

Ten days after the announcement, Reyes is still in shock and cannot believe his luck
The parents of a child who died due to medical negligence have been awarded Dh300,000 in compensation for the damages.
The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation issued a ruling instructing a hospital and its two doctors to pay the compensation amount to the child’s parents after they were found guilty of medical negligence which caused death of the child.
Official court documents stated that the parents filed a lawsuit against the hospital demanding Dh15 million in compensation for the moral and material damages they suffered as a result of losing their son.
They said they took the child who suffered from a serious illness to the hospital for treatment.
The parents said doctors who attended to their child were negligent, careless and didn’t take the necessary medical measures in treating the boy, which caused his death.
The parents said the defendants had deprived them of the opportunity to be taken care of and getting support from their son in their old age.
A medical committee that was assigned by court to investigate the matter confirmed that there was a medical error in treating the child.
The Al Ain Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling instructing the hospital and its two doctors who treated the child to jointly pay Dh90,000 to the his parents in compensation for the damages. The appeals court increased the compensation amount to Dh200,000.
Both parties however appealed the ruling with Abu Dhabi’s top court.
After hearing from all parties, the cassation court judge increased the compensation amount to Dh300,000.
The hospital and the two doctors were also told to pay for the parents’ legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
Ten days after the announcement, Reyes is still in shock and cannot believe his luck
Institutions to mark 74th India’s Republic Day, where the country celebrates the date on which its constitution came into effect
Inspired by the story of Jessica Cox, the world’s first armless pilot, Launch She supports women empowerment and people of determination
The law stipulates that taxable persons and businesses will be subject to nine per cent corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
The latest Medical Tourism Index ranks the emirate at number one in the Mena region, and number six in the world
Over 5,000 community members are expected to attend the event organised on Saturday evening
By the end of March 2023, the government entity that records the highest amount of waste reduction will win the challenge