UAE: Owner of private firm jailed for defrauding 296 Emiratis under Nafis scheme

The firm registered with the platform to train citizens in e-commerce and commercial litigation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 1:22 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution has issued imprisonment orders against the owner and manager of a private company for duping 296 Emiratis.

The accused took money from the Emiratis, who were trainees as part of the Nafis scheme.

The company registered with the Nafis platform to train the Emiratis in e-commerce and commercial litigation. They asked the trainees to deposit a certain amount in a bank account “for charitable purposes”.

The firm threatened to ‘fail’ them in the training evaluation if they refused.

The Nafis scheme is a federal initiative to increase the competitiveness of Emiratis and empower them to occupy skilled jobs in the country's private sector. Private sector companies can register on the Nafis platform, create an account, and submit vacancies and training opportunities for Emirati jobseekers. The process helps firms attract, train, and retain national talents while benefiting from Nafis' support and enjoying a package of incentives and privileges offered by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)

Earlier this month, the MoHRE said it referred 20 firms to the public prosecution for violating Emiratisation policies last year.

A UAE resolution provides an integrated legal framework to limit negative practices affecting the achievements of Emiratisation goals and policies. According to the resolution, if an establishment carries out fake Emiratisation to get Nafis benefits, an administrative fine of between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 is imposed for each bogus Emirati employee. The financial support and other benefits offered by Nafis will be suspended, and the disbursed amounts will be recovered.

