Check out what's new at Al Ghurair Centre
From shopping and dining, to entertainment, discover what's on offer at Al Ghurair Centre - one of Dubai’s leading retail and tourist destinations
Situated in the heart of Old Dubai, Dubai's iconic shopping destination, Al Ghurair Centre, welcomes a list of new dining and fashion venues as well as one of the UAE's oldest martial arts clubs to its umbrella of unique experiences.
The centre is also currently hosting a series of exciting events where visitors can participate and win grand prizes.
The Dubai 30 x 30 Fitness Challenge is back! 'What's Your Watt?' – the 30-day Fitness Challenge by Swissotel Al Ghurair is open to all from October 29 to November 27. Visitors can beat the day's ‘watt score’ to win shopping mall vouchers worth AED 500 and a day-pass to the Swissotel pool and gym. Complete the 30-day challenge and win an annual membership for the Swissotel gym, amongst many other great prizes. Additionally, an event will be held on 12th of November where registered participants will compete in a series of games to win up to AED 6000 Mall Gift cards and other exciting Prizes.
The Al Ghurair Centre offers an unrivalled shopping and leisure experience for its community, and will be including an exciting new line-up of unique brands, cafes and restaurants.
The UAE's home-grown boutique café and artisan bakery brand, Bloomsbury's offers all-day breakfasts, soups and salads, sandwiches, pasta, pizzas and burgers as well as an array of homemade pastries, desserts, cupcakes and more. "Bloomsbury's prides itself in its commitment to fresh and healthy organic ingredients and its gourmet menu is a perfect commixture of artisan bakery and hot foods", states Sajan Alex, Vice-President, Tablez Food Company.
Brands4u brings an extensive range of international and local brands, as well as in-house brands. The product range available at this one-stop shopping outlet includes fashion, footwear, accessories and premium designer products and fragrances. "Don't miss the deals on ladies' shoes and be sure to check out the new collections of sunglasses and watches," says Vijay Samyani, Founder and Chairman of Concept Brands Group.
Abu El Araby, the popular eatery's third branch in the UAE serves up a wide selection of seafood varieties from the restaurant’s hometown — Egypt’s Port Said City. "Diners can look forward to a range of options including bestsellers such as the Abu El Araby soup, seafood white soup, the boneless seafood platter, El oudwan eltholathy tajin, Mebakbaka, Abou alaraby seafood bucket, harb 56, and el shaheed abou Elaraby. Our new café provides a wonderful and authentic hospitality experience for all to enjoy," says Ossama Hassouna, General Manager, Abou El Araby Restaurants.
Maalem Shawarma serves popular dishes including a variety of shawarmas as well as authentic Arabic dishes such as mashawi, grill platters with tawouk, beef, kababs and breakfast platters with manakish, foul, falafel, and omelettes. "Maalem Shawarma offers some of the most authentic Arabic cuisine in the UAE. Our real, genuine and delicious Lebanese, Syrian, and Greek Shawarmas are amongst the tastiest in Dubai," says Saif Al Mansoori, Founder and CEO, Maalem Shawarma.
Monkey Pizza demonstrates the art of making modern pizza. "We are proud of our diverse menu featuring a variety of specialty pizzas; the All American Pizza and the Monkey Fever Pizza are two of the restaurant's top picks that visitors should not miss," says Saif Al Mansoori, Founder and CEO, Monkey Pizza.
One of the oldest martial arts institutes in the UAE, Senseis Martial Arts Club, comes to Al Ghurair Centre. "United Karate Group International was established in 1979 and is the first club in the UAE to teach the authentic traditional Okinawan Martial Arts of Karate, Kobudo, Aikido, kickboxing and Muay Thai to adults, and children aged three," says V.A.M Iqbal, Chief Instructor, Senseis Martial Arts.
Not a stranger to the UAE’s shopping scene, Onezone is a renowned retail chain with branches throughout the emirates. "Our store brings an array of products across a wide spectrum of utilities such as kitchen and dining, home, health and beauty, digital, fashion and toys," says Sayid Jawad, Operations Manager.
Retold is a pre-owned fashion boutique reselling preloved items in perfect condition. "In a new world of sustainable fashion, we are able to offer your favourite high-street and luxury brands at reasonable prices. Within our store we offer a broad variety of items such as clothes, bags, shoes and accessories for men, women and children," says Jelena Dancetovic, Manager, Retold.
At Mizale, you will find shoes from brands you love at super affordable prices. Discover the latest trends with footwear featuring the latest designs.
