Bahraini woman thanks UAE President for saving daughter’s life

The mother also named her son Fazza, after Dubai's Crown Prince, after his support to her daughter's treatment

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 8:14 PM Last updated: Mon 29 May 2023, 8:42 PM

A Bahraini mother has thanked the UAE President for saving her daughter's life.

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is sending the girl abroad for medical treatment. The little girl, Mariam, has been suffering from a brain tumour from the age of two.

The girl's mother, Latifa, also expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, for checking up on the patient's condition.

She even emphasised that the UAE leadership is a role model in humanitarian work, adding that the country is the land of goodness.

The Bahraini citizen told Emarat Al Youm that her daughter's journey began at the tender age of two, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Latifa added that her daughter could fly to South Korea thanks to the UAE President's support, where she received the necessary healthcare.

She said, "Two years after my daughter received care from the Korean doctors, she is now beginning her second round of treatments. Thanks to the support of Sheikh Hamdan, my daughter can travel to London to undergo a laser surgery, which will help to improve her condition significantly.

The woman decided to name her son 'Fazza' as a gesture of thanks to the Crown Prince for helping Mariam receive care and helping her begin a new life. Latifa also added that the UAE is like her second home, as it embraces everyone and spreads its values and goodness.

She concluded by saying that Mariam is currently stable and can live her life normally.

