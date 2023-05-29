'MBR Explorer': Sheikh Mohammed announces new space mission to explore asteroid belt in 2034

The honey in the clip came all the way from Al Khawaneej in Dubai, and was shipped to the space laboratory orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400km
An ambitious project announced on Monday will see a UAE spacecraft travel for seven years, covering 7 billion-km. Named after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the MBR Explorer will land on an asteroid in 2034.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE mission to explore the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter will last 13 years — six for development and seven for its journey.
The MBR Explorer will travel 10 times more than the Hope Probe — the UAE’s mission to Mars that went into orbit around the Red Planet in 2021.
The spacecraft’s journey to the Asteroid Belt will span billions of kilometres, surpassing Mars as it explores seven asteroids and ultimately lands on Justitia in 2034.
“The UAE can soar for 5-billion-km for one reason: Its belief in its youth,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “For Emiratis, our motto will always be ‘nothing is impossible’.”
ALSO READ:
The honey in the clip came all the way from Al Khawaneej in Dubai, and was shipped to the space laboratory orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400km
Several firsts will be achieved in this historic mission, including first time two Arab countries are represented in the orbiting space laboratory
Astronauts actually wash themselves only with wet-wipes, and having a shower is one of the things they miss most during their stint in the ISS
Sultan AlNeyadi to interact with the public at UAEU during the fourth edition of the live-call series on May 23
UAE University in Al Ain will host the next edition of ‘A Call from Space’ on Tuesday, May 23
The country's own astronaut, Sultan AlNeyadi, took to Twitter to quell your curiosity
They will conduct 14 scientific experiments in microgravity that will help scientists and researchers devise new ways to provide suitable conditions for humans to explore space further
In less than 2 minutes, Sultan AlNeyadi shows how it floats in the form of droplets