Abu Dhabi summit: World would be more peaceful if women were in charge, says Hillary Clinton aide

Leading women from 37 countries participated in the Forbes 30/50 Summit

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 8:53 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 9:46 PM

The Ukrainian-Russian crisis was hotly discussed as the Forbes 30/50 Summit with leading women from 37 countries got underway in Abu Dhabi.

Huma Abedin, chief of staff to former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, noted that the conflict has been an eye-opener on several aspects.

“We are all globally interconnected and here we are having this conversation but knowing that the world is on fire,” she said during a session at The Louvre Abu Dhabi.

“If women were in charge, the world will certainly be a more peaceful place.”

Abedin, the author of ‘Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds’, urged youngsters to fight their fears to succeed in life.

“Whenever I meet young people, I sense a lot of anxiety, at least, back home, when I talk to young people about what they are going to do with their lives. You know, I was never the best, the brightest, the smartest, the prettiest anything. All I knew was that I was prepared to outwork anybody in any space or job I ever held. Do that thing that scares you the most because it is probably worth it.”

Tina Fordham, geopolitical strategist and adviser, noted: “I think the most thoughtful leaders are the ones who take a wide view, a more holistic view. There’s a tiny percentage for female leaders, a very small pond – I think that female leaders take a more holistic view.”

There was a moving plea for global action by Forbes Under 30 lister Yuliya Tychkivska, who is among the one million people who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

“My kids are crying each night, begging and praying that their dad, who is there, is not killed. I hope all of you understand. It’s not about Ukraine but our values and the world we are creating. I ask all of you to support us not just with your flags and (social media) posts but do more actions.”

Tychkivska has spent her life in Kyiv, promoting liberty, open government and free markets through her own think tank and leading the Aspen Institute in Ukraine.

“This war is not just about Ukraine. We are fighting not only for Ukrainian independence; we are fighting for European’s peace. We are fighting for world’s freedom. It’s not just about our country. It’s about good, democratic values, it’s about freedom. And we will defend our country with our lives. We sacrifice ourselves. We are not afraid. We don’t consider ourselves refugees. We are fighting courageously.”

Tychkivska urged the need for evacuation corridors for people, especially women, kids and older people to escape. “Please do stand with Ukraine,” the teary-eyed appealed, bringing the audience to their feet.

On Tuesday, Adebin will present the first-ever Forbes International Women’s Day Lifetime Achievement Award to Hillary Clinton.