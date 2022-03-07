UAE: 50 female leaders, decision-makers to discuss women's role at WGS

ERRA marks a significant step forward in protecting rights of authors and publishers and enhances UAE’s role in safeguarding intellectual property rights
UAE1 day ago
World Government Summit 2022 will host a forum on women's role in government and discuss how to empower them in leadership positions in the public sector.
During the pre-event Summit Dialogue held at Dubai's Museum of the Future, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Vice-Chair of the World Government Summit Organisation, said empowering women in government leadership positions is a key focus of the WGS.
Highlighting that less than 30 per cent of women in government hold leadership positions and only 21 per cent are ministers, according to the World Bank.
He added that the Forum would bring together 50 women leaders and decision-makers to discuss women's roles and the necessity of developing the next generation of women leaders in government.
ALSO READ:
She also announced that Arab Government Administration will be held at the two-day Summit.
The Forum will convene high-level government officials, including Arab ministers of civil service, in ministerial meetings, panel discussions, as well as the launch of a report on the state of Arab administration drafted by top experts and based on interviews with 2,000 civil servants across the region.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ERRA marks a significant step forward in protecting rights of authors and publishers and enhances UAE’s role in safeguarding intellectual property rights
UAE1 day ago
While people kept saying there would be a war soon, Nikhila believed it was a bluff and did not expect it to amount to anything
UAE1 day ago
Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman stressed the UAE’s firm position to de-escalate and work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis
UAE2 days ago
It will send a buzz or a beep sound that is audible to the person wearing the belt in order to act and step away
UAE2 days ago
It was launched by the United Arab Emirates and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
UAE2 days ago
Services available include special features for surgeries, reduced cost of hospital stay and medicines
UAE2 days ago
Sheikha Salama showcases Emirati culture through her books
UAE2 days ago
Since August, the US has resettled 85,000 displaced Afghans, with 6,400 being relocated to the US from Abu Dhabi
UAE3 days ago