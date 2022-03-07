UAE: 50 female leaders, decision-makers to discuss women's role at WGS

Forum would discuss the necessity of developing the next generation of women leaders in government

World Government Summit Dialogue in Dubai on Monday. 7 March, 2022. Photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 8:40 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 10:27 PM

World Government Summit 2022 will host a forum on women's role in government and discuss how to empower them in leadership positions in the public sector.

During the pre-event Summit Dialogue held at Dubai's Museum of the Future, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Vice-Chair of the World Government Summit Organisation, said empowering women in government leadership positions is a key focus of the WGS.

Highlighting that less than 30 per cent of women in government hold leadership positions and only 21 per cent are ministers, according to the World Bank.

He added that the Forum would bring together 50 women leaders and decision-makers to discuss women's roles and the necessity of developing the next generation of women leaders in government.

She also announced that Arab Government Administration will be held at the two-day Summit.

The Forum will convene high-level government officials, including Arab ministers of civil service, in ministerial meetings, panel discussions, as well as the launch of a report on the state of Arab administration drafted by top experts and based on interviews with 2,000 civil servants across the region.

