UAE: Over 50% of Abu Dhabi residents read on regular basis, new survey reveals

Nearly nine out of ten people say that the best place to read is at home

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 4:38 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 4:56 PM

Five in ten residents of Abu Dhabi read on a regular basis, indicating a significant increase in the reading habit of the population, according to a new survey.

The results of Reading Opinion Poll 2022, which were released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) on Wednesday showed an increasing interest of developing reading habit over the past three years from 38 percent to more than 55 percent in 2022 and 79 percent of population prefer reading online.

According to the poll results, 92 percent of the population thinks that Abu Dhabi government entities have done their part in instilling the culture of reading.

In 2022, the average number of reading hours devoted to performing work tasks reached 20 hours per month, while the average leisure reading time reached 25 hours per month.

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, the Director General of SCAD, said this opinion poll is launched following the declaration of 2016 as the “Year of Reading” by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to foster culture of reading as a source of knowledge and information. The opinion poll, which covers Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, highlights reading interests and preferred topics.

“Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi is keen to support national initiatives through statistical indicators that provide accurate information on community views. These indicators help decision-makers in drawing plans and policies to achieve the vision and directives of the wise leadership in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

According to the poll results, 61 percent of the respondents who do not read regularly said they do not have enough time to develop a reading habit, 51 percent stated that they cannot read regularly due to work stress, 22 percent noted they have no suitable atmosphere to develop a reading habit, while 19 percent consider reading is not their hobby, and 10 percent pointed that the preferred reading materials are not available.

The poll showed that 79 percent of respondents prefer reading from the internet, while more than half of the population consider print books still among the preferred source for reading.

In the same context, nearly nine out of ten people see that the best place to read is at home, representing 92 percent of the respondents.

This year, the Reading Month is held under the theme: ‘UAE Reads’ as part of the ongoing efforts made by government entities to motivate the community to read with the aim of transforming reading into a daily habit.