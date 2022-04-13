Adeeb nominated to Emirates board for overseas investors

Deal marks one of the largest transactions in the district cooling industry in the Mena.
Business1 day ago
As part of its efforts to bring new perspective to its economic vision for the UAE, the UAE International Investors Council (IIC) has announced the nomination of Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Financial Holdings (LFH), as an independent member of the Emirates board of directors for overseas investors.
Founded in 2009, the IIC comes under the ambit of the Ministry of Economy, with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, as its Chairman. The council was formed with a vision to act as a link between UAE international investors and the government to enhance competitiveness of UAE international investments and to overcome all types of challenges.
“I am honored to be chosen to play a key role in the UAE’s economic development. The UAE has shown amazing resilience and innovative governance during the time of the pandemic and new perspectives will help to reinforce the country’s foreign investment outlook,” Ahamed said.
“As a proud resident of the UAE, it is my privilege to contribute to the development of this nation and I look forward to working with fellow members of the IIC,” he said.
Ahamed, who also helms the hospitality investment company Twenty14 Holdings, brings to his appointment considerable global and regional advisory experience. He is a member of the advisory boards of the Al Maryah Community Bank UAE, the regional strategy group of the World Economic Forum and the World Tourism Forum, Lucerne.
His financial services company operates a network of over 245 physical branches across 11 countries, including 83 branches of LuLu Exchange in the UAE and the digital payments product, LuLu Money.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Deal marks one of the largest transactions in the district cooling industry in the Mena.
Business1 day ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s international offices focuses their efforts on attracting promising companies that can support the development of Dubai’s digital economy
Business1 day ago
The group reported profit attributable to the shareholders of the company of Dh619.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to Dh347.55 million in the previous year
Business1 day ago
Dubai businesses signaled a boost to client demand — often linked to the lifting of Covid-19 curbs
Business1 day ago
Over the past few years, TikTok has unlocked real-world opportunities for businesses, creators, and consumers across a wide variety of industries
Business1 day ago
PSX gains 1,700 points to close at 46,144 points while the rupee gains 0.96% against the US dollar
Business1 day ago
The venture provides access to more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables, and microgreens
Business1 day ago
Dewa and Transco increase UAE’s water security with three water-interconnection projects
Business2 days ago