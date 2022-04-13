Adeeb nominated to Emirates board for overseas investors

LuLu Financial Holdings MD, who also helms the hospitality investment company Twenty14 Holdings, brings to his appointment considerable global and regional advisory experience

Adeeb Ahamed is also a member of the advisory boards of the Al Maryah Community Bank UAE, the regional strategy group of the World Economic Forum and the World Tourism Forum, Lucerne. — Supplied photo

Wed 13 Apr 2022

As part of its efforts to bring new perspective to its economic vision for the UAE, the UAE International Investors Council (IIC) has announced the nomination of Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Financial Holdings (LFH), as an independent member of the Emirates board of directors for overseas investors.

Founded in 2009, the IIC comes under the ambit of the Ministry of Economy, with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, as its Chairman. The council was formed with a vision to act as a link between UAE international investors and the government to enhance competitiveness of UAE international investments and to overcome all types of challenges.

“I am honored to be chosen to play a key role in the UAE’s economic development. The UAE has shown amazing resilience and innovative governance during the time of the pandemic and new perspectives will help to reinforce the country’s foreign investment outlook,” Ahamed said.

“As a proud resident of the UAE, it is my privilege to contribute to the development of this nation and I look forward to working with fellow members of the IIC,” he said.

Ahamed, who also helms the hospitality investment company Twenty14 Holdings, brings to his appointment considerable global and regional advisory experience. He is a member of the advisory boards of the Al Maryah Community Bank UAE, the regional strategy group of the World Economic Forum and the World Tourism Forum, Lucerne.

His financial services company operates a network of over 245 physical branches across 11 countries, including 83 branches of LuLu Exchange in the UAE and the digital payments product, LuLu Money.

