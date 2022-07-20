2 expats win $1 million each in the latest Dubai Duty Free draw

UAE national wins his dream car

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 4:45 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 6:52 PM

Rehoboth Daniel, an Indian national living in Dubai, with ticket number 1002 joined the long list of Dubai Duty Free dollar millionaires. Daniel, a 63-year-old owner of a bookshop, has been participating in the Millennium Millionaire promotion for the last 20 years.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. Your promotion has been helping a lot of people, so I pray that it will continue for a long time.” said Daniel.

Another lucky ticket holder to receive the news of his life today is Mr Mohammed Karaman, who also won the $1 Million in Millennium Millionaire Series 395 with ticket no. 4789.

Karaman, a 40-year-old Syrian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia received the surprise phone call informing him of his new-found wealth.

Commenting on the exciting news, he said: “It is indeed a pleasant surprise and my family and I would like to sincerely thank Dubai Duty Free for such a great promotion. I am happy to have finally won and will definitely continue to participate in the Millennium Millionaire! I can’t wait to meet the team who made this day happen!”

Karaman is the 8th Syrian national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1989.

Rashed Al Shemeili, a UAE national won his dream car, a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Graphite Grey Metallic) in the Finest Surprise Luxury Car draw in Series 1810 with ticket no. 0465, which he purchased online on 25 June 2022.

A 40-year-old electronic engineer living in Abu Dhabi, Al Shemeili has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions and now looking forward to meeting the Dubai Duty Free team and express his gratitude.

Today was also a special day for Sanjeev Sharma, a 41-year-old Indian national living in Dubai whose ticket no. 0668 in Finest Surprise Series 505 won him a sporty BMW F 850 GS motorbike.

Lastly, Arjun Singh, a 35-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S in Finest Surprise Series 506 with ticket no. 0809.