THE SWISS ADVENTURE

PG |

ENGLISH

A simple young man Grisha will have to part from his beloved Sonya and go on a great journey: he will fall into the service of the invincible commander Alexander Vasilyevich Suvorov. Grisha will take part in exciting adventures and fateful events during the legendary Swiss campaign. Believing in himself, Grisha will challenge a dangerous villain, be smart more than once and find new true friends. Although his small, but real feat will rescue Suvorov and prove that everyone can become a hero if he is driven by love.