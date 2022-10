THE LEGEND OF MAULA JATT

PG-15 |

PUNJABI

From times untold where legends are written in soil with blood, a hero is born. Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families torn apart in this epic tale of truth, honour and justice.