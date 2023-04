THE CHALLENGE

PG-13 |

ENGLISH

The thoracic surgeon Evgenia Belyaeva has only one month to prepare for the flight to the International Space Station, where she has to perform surgery on a crew member. Will she be up for the challenge? Can she overcome her fears and insecurities? Will she be able to perform the complicated surgery in zero gravity, and give the cosmonaut a chance to return to Earth alive?