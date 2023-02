Prestij Meselesi

PG-15 |

TURKISH

Hilmi Topaloglu, who worked at the Balin pavilion in Beyoglu in 1989, became a music producer with the suggestion of his older brother Mustafa. As the story goes on, young talents Haluk levelent, Mahsun Kirmizigül and Özcan Deniz who have come to Is tanbul in search of hope meet under the leadership of Hilmi in Unkapani. Battling on the road to success, the four of them set off together for a journey to hope.