Money Back Guarantee

PG-13 |

URDU

After being looted by rich people all their lives, a bunch of poor citizens finally decide to take revenge by robbing the lockers of a bank owned by the same rich lot. However, the success of the plan depends entirely on their sincerity to each other. Will their plan succeed? Will it be a money back guarantee for them? Witness the greatest heist in this action-filled, comedy thriller, where robbers can be choosers!