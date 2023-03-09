MITRAN DA NAA CHALDA

TBC |

PUNJABI

The movie is about an underdog guy, played by Gippy Grewal who is always bullied during his childhood days because of his stammering. He dropped out of school in his early years, but he learned a lot about legal and court cases while growing up with his maternal uncle, who works at a court. The story is about this protagonist helping a few girls coming out of a big case using his skills and brains. During this journey, he had to face a lot of challenges and pressure, but he still finds his way out and truth wins.