MARTYR OR MURDERER

TAGALOG

Through the eyes of Imee Marcos, Maid in Malacanang chronicles the final days of the Marcos family before they are airlifted out of Malacanang and flown to Hawaii. Following the record smashing success of its prequel Martyr or Murderer recounts what happened to the family before and after EDSA Revolution, A sneak peak of their life in exile and a brave discussion on the intrigues surrounding Imee's exploits in Morocco. Did she go into hiding and forgot the passports ? how did her siblings cope with the sudden turn of events.