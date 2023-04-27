KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

PG-13 |

HINDI

Set in the heartland of India, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a complete family entertainer. The story revolves around four brothers, Salman Khan being the eldest, a self-appointed vigilante committed to the cause of keeping the society crime-free and stays away from involvement in any romantic relationship. In an attempt to make him fall in love, his brothers set him up with a woman similar to his previous love interest. What follows next is a series of events that is assured to take the audiences on a roller coaster ride this festive season.