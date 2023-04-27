Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

Bachu’s (Basil) start-up turned to a loss-making company when the Covid lock down happened. His family members & ailing Father in the Middle East tried their best to convince him to relocate to the Middle East, however Bachu was adamant on his decision to be an entrepreneur in his hometown. The demise of his father in the Middle East during the time of Covid restrictions when the corpse was not sent across to the home country. The situation takes his life in a topsy turvy way.