Photos: Sharjah's 60-metre clock tower offers stunning views of Kalba

The tower design was inspired by modern Islamic architecture, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic

Photos by M. Sajjad

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 9:29 AM

Sharjah's new clock tower offers stunning views of the entire coastal city of Kalba.

The 60-metre clock tower was inaugurated on Thursday by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

What sets it apart is that it is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city.

A series of fountains designed like a clock surround the tower. Twelve main fountains represent hours, while 60 smaller ones represent minutes.

The tower features two viewing decks that offer unparalleled views of the coastal city. The first deck is located on the fifth floor at a height of 33 metres and has a restaurant for visitors.

The second is 46 metres above the sea level and offers views of Kalba Lake, University of Sharjah, Kalba Commercial Centre, Qurum Reserve and the surrounding mountains.

The tower design was inspired by modern Islamic architecture, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic. Various Islamic decorations deck the facades of the building.

The square has 940 parking spaces along the Corniche Street. A tunnel leads to the tower and features a number of murals of the most important ancient and modern landmarks of Kalba.

