Photos: Sharjah's 60-metre clock tower offers stunning views of Kalba

It is the world’s largest research space of its kind, says Dubai Ruler as he tours UAE latest attraction
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Sharjah's new clock tower offers stunning views of the entire coastal city of Kalba.
The 60-metre clock tower was inaugurated on Thursday by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
What sets it apart is that it is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city.
A series of fountains designed like a clock surround the tower. Twelve main fountains represent hours, while 60 smaller ones represent minutes.
The tower features two viewing decks that offer unparalleled views of the coastal city. The first deck is located on the fifth floor at a height of 33 metres and has a restaurant for visitors.
The second is 46 metres above the sea level and offers views of Kalba Lake, University of Sharjah, Kalba Commercial Centre, Qurum Reserve and the surrounding mountains.
The tower design was inspired by modern Islamic architecture, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic. Various Islamic decorations deck the facades of the building.
The square has 940 parking spaces along the Corniche Street. A tunnel leads to the tower and features a number of murals of the most important ancient and modern landmarks of Kalba.
ALSO READ:
It is the world’s largest research space of its kind, says Dubai Ruler as he tours UAE latest attraction
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The Dubai Ruler toured the 'most beautiful building' with his sons.
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The first floor will be dedicated to children, aged 3 to 10, where they can get engaged, explore and solve challenges in their own inimitable way
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum open the 'most beautiful building on earth'
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The Crown Prince had earlier offered a sneak-peek into the gorgeous structure in another video
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Dubai's new iconic building will be inaugurated today.
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The beautiful building will be opened today in a glitzy ceremony.
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The 77-metre modern architectural marvel invites people to experience the technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago