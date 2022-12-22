Video: Flights delayed as rainwater leaks through ceiling of Melbourne Airport

As holiday travel peaks, more than 100,000 passengers were estimated to be flying through the airport on Thursday

Screengrabs from Instagram video

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 1:33 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 1:42 PM

Rainwater came pouring through the ceiling of Melbourne Airport as storm hammered Australia's Victoria state on Thursday, wreaking havoc on flight operations during the peak Christmas travel period.

In a tweet, the airport advised travellers to "please take care when moving around" as multiple leaks were found across its terminals.

Though the wild weather started winding down after around an hour, the flooded areas, saturated ceiling, and soaked tables and benches left airport staff with a massive clean-up task.

Here's how the airport terminals looked on Thursday afternoon (Australia time), based on the video shared by journalist Jacqueline Felgate:

"The safety of passengers and staff is our top priority. Now that the storm has passed, ground staff have resumed operations and are working to safely get passengers to their destinations," a Melbourne Airport spokesperson was quoted as saying in local media reports.

With Christmas and New Year travel in full swing, more than 100,000 passengers were estimated to be flying through the airport on Thursday, according to reports.

ALSO READ: