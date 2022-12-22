Video: Flights delayed as rainwater leaks through ceiling of Melbourne Airport

The emirate has 2,790 Google searches, while Abu Dhabi, ranked fourth most popular, has 130 searches for things to do during the season
Rainwater came pouring through the ceiling of Melbourne Airport as storm hammered Australia's Victoria state on Thursday, wreaking havoc on flight operations during the peak Christmas travel period.
In a tweet, the airport advised travellers to "please take care when moving around" as multiple leaks were found across its terminals.
Though the wild weather started winding down after around an hour, the flooded areas, saturated ceiling, and soaked tables and benches left airport staff with a massive clean-up task.
Here's how the airport terminals looked on Thursday afternoon (Australia time), based on the video shared by journalist Jacqueline Felgate:
"The safety of passengers and staff is our top priority. Now that the storm has passed, ground staff have resumed operations and are working to safely get passengers to their destinations," a Melbourne Airport spokesperson was quoted as saying in local media reports.
With Christmas and New Year travel in full swing, more than 100,000 passengers were estimated to be flying through the airport on Thursday, according to reports.
ALSO READ:
The emirate has 2,790 Google searches, while Abu Dhabi, ranked fourth most popular, has 130 searches for things to do during the season
The year's last long weekend is just around the corner, KT helps you plan an inexpensive trip to help make this year a memorable one
With the country opening up to tourists post Covid, chefs and restaurants are joyfully experimenting with flavours and ingredients
Passengers can also travel to Istanbul at fares starting at Dh1,995 in economy class
Circular also states that the regulation will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa but will exclude residence or employment visas
A deep-dive into some of its most famous spots reveal why Italy remains one of the most popular tourist destinations
A group of wide-eyed pupil travellers from Abu Dhabi’s Canadian International School participate in projects related to primary institutions that are located adjacent to Tsavo East National Park
The emirate's iconic structure may soon take the number one spot from Paris' Eiffel Tower, as the city continues to grow as one of the world’s most important travel hubs, say experts