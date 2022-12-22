Indian airports may soon end need to take out phones, chargers for security checks: Report

Passengers in India have been complaining of long wait times, sometimes exceeding an hour, in airports around the country. Lengthy queues with frustrated travellers are a common sight at security check points, particularly those that screen carry-on luggage.
In Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, long queues have left authorities overwhelmed and even caused flights to be delayed.
However, new technology could ease the process. According to The Hindu, India's aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is set to introduce modern screening equipment into airports, which would no longer require passengers to remove electronic devices and wires from their bags.
“Newer technologies are needed for better security as well as passenger convenience,” BCAS director general Zulfiquar Hasan told the media.
Airport security in India is led by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A senior official from the force said that airports in the country are "lagging behind" in terms of technology, and need to improve machines to ease crowding and improve passenger experience.
ALSO READ:
The statistics showed that the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the trade and industry sectors reached Dh720.8 billion at the end of August, compared to some Dh683.6 billion in December 2021, a rise of 5.44 per cent
The UAE also offers more than 40 Free Zones, 20 of which are in Dubai. These zones allow foreign business owners to benefit from complete lifetime tax exemption and 50 years of corporate tax exemption
Acquiring Target Engineering further strengthens Alec’s established capabilities in marine and industrial construction while enabling the construction company to mark its entry into the oil and gas sector
From September 2020 to March 2022, UAE-Israel non-oil trade surpassed $2.5 billion, while it reached $1.06 billion in the first three months of 2022 – five times the total from the same period in 2021
The high-value luxury property occupies three floors (73-75) comprising of four bedrooms, a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline
Valued at Dh8 billion and containing 4,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, Masaar features a nature-inspired master plan containing more than 50,000 trees