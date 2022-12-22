Indian airports may soon end need to take out phones, chargers for security checks: Report

The move comes after long queues and hordes of frustrated travellers across the country left authorities overwhelmed last week

Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022

Passengers in India have been complaining of long wait times, sometimes exceeding an hour, in airports around the country. Lengthy queues with frustrated travellers are a common sight at security check points, particularly those that screen carry-on luggage.

In Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, long queues have left authorities overwhelmed and even caused flights to be delayed.

However, new technology could ease the process. According to The Hindu, India's aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is set to introduce modern screening equipment into airports, which would no longer require passengers to remove electronic devices and wires from their bags.

“Newer technologies are needed for better security as well as passenger convenience,” BCAS director general Zulfiquar Hasan told the media.

Airport security in India is led by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A senior official from the force said that airports in the country are "lagging behind" in terms of technology, and need to improve machines to ease crowding and improve passenger experience.

