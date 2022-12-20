Scores of passengers stranded as British Airways grounds flights from US after technical issue

People are taking to social media to complain about long delays in American airports

British Airways has grounded flights departing from the US due to a technical issue, according to media reports and tweets from stranded passengers.

People have taken to Twitter to complain about long waiting hours in airports.

British Airways has apologised for the delays which it says are due to technical issues with its third-party flight planning supplier, according to BBC.

The issue is under investigation, and the airline said that it is working to get planes running as soon as possible.

