UAE: Planning to travel soon? Expect flight disruptions for at least 4 destinations

During previous walkouts, several flights had to be cancelled or delayed for up to three hours; here's a guide that can help you plan trips better

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:17 PM

A series of strikes and staff shortages have impacted travel to European destinations since last year — and this summer, holidaymakers from around the world are advised to brace for potential disruptions as industrial action continues in certain destinations.

Last month, long queues snaked through check-in counters at airports in Europe, with several flights either cancelled or delayed, as airport staff clamoured for fair wages. These mobilisations are still ongoing and likely to affect more trips, according to media reports.

Similar to what had been the case in previous strikes, these events are likely to impact flights and travellers from the UAE.

To help you plan your European holidays better, here's a list of four destinations where airport and airline strikes are set to take place towards the end of this month until June.

UK

Security guards and staff at London's Heathrow airport are still on strike. Their union had marked eight days in May for the collective action and the last two were set on May 26 and 27.

The Unite union earlier told the media that the strike would result in "inevitable disruption and delays".

The airport had reportedly offered a 10 per cent pay hike and a £1,150 lump sum for 2023 — but no agreement has been reached yet as the union is working to get a "substantial permanent increase in pay".

Italy

Baggage handlers and ground handling staff in Italy were supposed to walk out and protest last May 19 over "the non-renewal of the national collective agreement which has been expected for six years now".

However, trade unions had agreed to postpone it because of the deadly floods that wreaked havoc in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.

The new date for the strike has been set on June 4, and several flights are expected to be cancelled. ITA Airways had earlier cancelled more than 100 flights for the initial strike date.

Spain

A union of pilots has warned of multiple walkouts as they protest a new rule that would require them to work 90 per cent of scheduled flights during a strike, according to media reports. The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) said this violated workers' right to strike.

Sepla is now planning to carry out strikes involving members of different airlines during the summer period.

Employees of Air Europa are also planning to stage protests on May 25, 26, 29, and 30, plus June 1 and 2.

Scotland

A trade union had earlier told the media that strikes are "inevitable" at Glasgow Airport this summer because of pay disputes.

Over 400 staff members reportedly rejected offers that they dubbed "poverty pay".

The chances of flights getting disrupted because of this impending strike are "high", according to media reports. No exact date has been announced yet, but it is expected to happen during the summer travel rush.

