UAE summer holidays: How much does it cost to park at Dubai airport for 7 days?

Some residents were taken aback by the economical pricing by the authority

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 12:50 PM

People will be delighted to learn that parking their vehicles at the Dubai International Airport is now available at a mere cost of Dh200 for a seven-day period.

With the summer holiday drawing near and numerous expatriates preparing to travel during the extended school break, Dubai Airports has provided residents with information regarding the pricing of parking at the terminal parking area.

In a tweet, DXB wrote: "Let us take care of your car while you enjoy your holiday. With rates starting at just Dh100 for 3 days, Dh200 for 7 days and Dh300 for 14 days from May 15 – June 30 2023."

In a video posted by the authority, people of various nationalities are asked if they are aware of the parking rates at the Dubai International Airport's car park area and how much they would estimate the weekly charges would cost them.

Expats of different ages and ethnic backgrounds made guesses about the rates. Some said it might cost them Dh3,000, and others took a wild guess of Dh4,800. Others estimated the cost to be around Dh1,000 to Dh1,500.

Let us take care of your car while you enjoy your holiday 🚗✈️



With rates starting at just AED 100 for 3 days, AED 200 for 7 days and AED 300 for 14 days from 15th May – 30th June 2023, park like a pro at #DXB this summer 😉 pic.twitter.com/N8Jgdw9aSb — DXB (@DXB) May 15, 2023

Most people in the video were surprised to hear the actual cost of parking at the International Airport.

A respondent expressed that this economical pricing will encourage more people to park their vehicles at the DXB airport and embark on their journey.

However, the travellers need to be aware that this offer is only available for a limited time until June 30, coinciding with the period when many residents leave the country to enjoy their summer vacations.

