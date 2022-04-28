UAE flight: Budget airline announces new route to Jordan for as low as Dh69

Dubai has currently recovered to 114 per cent of its 2019 levels
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-cost national airline of the UAE, has launched an exciting new route from Abu Dhabi to Aqaba, the southernmost city in Jordan. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as Dh69.
The new destination, sitting on the northeast tip of the Red Sea, provides hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Jordan with the surrounding mountains and deserts providing an ideal combination of city-life, beaches and history.
Aqaba, sat amongst mountains, desert and sea, boasts a seaside charm with pristine beaches and a hospitable climate. The picturesque town provides adventurous travellers many opportunities for exploration including museums, mosques and ruins with a millennia of history.
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “Aqaba is a stunning seaside town with a rich history, breath-taking beaches, and world-class diving destination.
"We are delighted to expand our network in Jordan and allow adventurous travellers more opportunities to experience the very best destinations in the region with a plethora of must-see options to explore. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon with unmissable natural beauty and incredible historical sites awaiting travellers of all ages.”
Ramzi Arafat, CEO of Aqaba Airport Company, the operator of King Hussein International airport of Aqaba said: "This new route will be an added value to the existing and future joint projects between Jordan & UAE in Aqaba.
"On the other side, this route will increase the connectivity of the airport and connect Aqaba city with UAE and the Gulf Area, which will eventually increase the number of travelers (Business and tourists) between the two countries”
