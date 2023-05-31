Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces new Palm Jebel Ali project, twice the area of iconic Palm Jumeirah island

This development, the Dubai Ruler said, is part of plans to make the emirate the most beautiful city in the world

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 6:34 PM

The Dubai Ruler on Wednesday announced a new incredible project: Palm Jebel Ali, a development that will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, described in a tweet how this new destination comes as part of an ambitious plan to make the emirate "the most beautiful city in the world".

Palm Jebel Ali, he said, will have beaches that stretch up to 110km. "Its marine, green pastures will provide housing with the highest quality of life," he said.

More than 80 hotels and resorts will be cropping up on this island, expected to draw in tourists and visitors from around the world.

"We announced our goal to double Dubai's economy by 2033.. and every day we add a new brick in building the most beautiful city in the world," he said.

More to follow