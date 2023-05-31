Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces new Palm Jebel Ali project, twice the area of iconic Palm Jumeirah island

Airlines set to operate seven flights weekly between Moscow and Georgia's capital Tbilisi, say authorities
The Dubai Ruler on Wednesday announced a new incredible project: Palm Jebel Ali, a development that will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, described in a tweet how this new destination comes as part of an ambitious plan to make the emirate "the most beautiful city in the world".
Palm Jebel Ali, he said, will have beaches that stretch up to 110km. "Its marine, green pastures will provide housing with the highest quality of life," he said.
More than 80 hotels and resorts will be cropping up on this island, expected to draw in tourists and visitors from around the world.
"We announced our goal to double Dubai's economy by 2033.. and every day we add a new brick in building the most beautiful city in the world," he said.
More to follow
Airlines set to operate seven flights weekly between Moscow and Georgia's capital Tbilisi, say authorities
This is compared to compared to 177,639 and 130 calls in the 2021/2022 season, reflecting the rebound of the UAE cruise industry post Covid-19
Many residents prefer to opt for a mini break right at their doorstep, with hotels offering all-inclusive deals designed for clients
The island is home to a Formula One race track, golf course, beach, theme parks, luxury hotels, shopping mall and more
Upgrade is expected to solve power outages that had recently affected thousands of passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
More people are looking for experiential trips, too, according to industry experts
The offer will only be valid for 48 hours
Packages often feature premium seats on flights, stay in a 4- or 5-star hotel with breakfast or half-board, private transfers, tours, luxury shopping vouchers