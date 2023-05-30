Dubai: Mega penthouse in Palm Jumeirah sold for Dh220 million

Honey Deylami of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s brokers another record-breaking sale

The penthouse sold was on the topmost floor of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection. — Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 8:19 PM Last updated: Tue 30 May 2023, 8:32 PM

Dubai’s ultra-luxury home market witnessed another record-breaking deal on Tuesday as Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty sold the most expensive penthouse ever on the Palm Jumeirah for Dh220 million. The transaction was for a shell-and-core mega penthouse at AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection by executive partner, Honey Deylami.

The penthouse sold was on the topmost floor of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, spanning a built-up area of 33,406 sq ft. The penthouse was sold shell-and-core, allowing the buyer to design the home of their dreams and occupies four floors. It features a 360-degree infinity lap pool and offers views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Ain Dubai. It also has a four-floor 200m indoor garden and a roof terrace with 360-degree views, making it the perfect spot for entertaining and relaxing.

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s Executive Partner Honey Deylami. — Supplied photo

Deylami said: “Palm Jumeirah is proven to be one of the most sought-after locations for UHNW [ultra high networth] clientele. Although there is very limited stock available on the island in terms of existing or new developments, 611 transactions took place on the island in Q1, worth Dh5.8 billion in sales volume.”

The penthouse features a 360-degree infinity lap pool and offers views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Ain Dubai. — Supplied photo

Ava is a super exclusive development in Palm Jumeirah with only 17 residences, AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection has exclusive residences with direct access to private terraces with a pool, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a stunning 270-degree floor-to-ceiling view private beach and all the five-star amenities of Dorchester collection. This development will also boast one of the most stunning penthouses in the world, placed over multiple levels with a private panoramic elevator and private lobby. Due to the nature of the development, there are only simplexes, duplexes, and of course, the sky palace mansion with the largest infinity pool for a residential building which was sold by Deylami.

Honey Deylami is currently the top performing broker at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, with over Dh3 billion sales closed in 2022. She has now already beat this record at Dh4 billion sales to date this year and is known for having some of the most covetable exclusive listings in Dubai. She has closed over Dh24 billion in transactions since the start of her career. Some of Honey’s Dh200 million plus listings include: an Dh320 million mega top floor 3-level penthouse spanning 24,000 sqft with a rooftop garden, private swimming pool and stunning 360-degree views of the sea, Dubai Marina and city skyline, an Dh220 million turnkey 6-bedroom Dubai Hills mansion, an Dh270 million ready to move in 20,000 sq ft BUA Palm Jumeirah mansion, and an 18,500 sq ft mega mansion listed at Dh202 million in District One.

