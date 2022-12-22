Georgia: MUST DO Bucket list for adventure seekers.
The Caucasus are some of the last explored wilderness regions of Europe.
Treasures of The Caucasus
They offer a dramatic scenery of mountains, lakes and forests, dotted with stone watchtowers, ancient monasteries and wooden churches which can be traced back to an era. There is also a superb cuisine fusing Western and Eastern influences.
The hidden gem of The Caucasus’, Georgia, is cradled between Europe and Asia which has been attracting global visitors lately. Its culture and diverse landscapes belie its modest size. Offering diverse, breath-taking experiences, the country is on the MUST DO bucket list for adventure seekers worldwide.
Accessible from European, Middle East, and many Asian countries within 3 hour's flight time from Gulf Countries, with new added airlines, drastic improvement of infrastructure, liberal visa policy and development initiatives, Georgia is thus, consistently voted one of the safest travel destinations.
Beautiful landscape:
The Georgian landscape is breathtakingly mesmerising and there is no exaggeration in this statement.
Most tourists frequent skiing activities every year in Gudauri, Bakuirani, Svaneti and Goderdzi which are popular for their stunning natural beauty.
The best time to visit the Caucasus is generally spring or autumn when the valleys are filled with a blanket of wildflowers, or autumn, where the weather is slightly more reliable in terms of dryness. You will be mesmerised by the selection of landscapes, flora and fauna.
Your Pit-Stop for a Perfect Adventure Destination:
Georgia is a country of snow-capped mountains, sandy and rocky beaches and alpine meadows. In search of adventures, you will find no better place than this amazing land. Here you can reach the stars at the height of over 5000 m from the Mount Kazbek, play with clouds at the highest point of Georgia on the Mount Shkhara, hone your skiing skills on steep slopes of Bakuriani, enjoy rafting in the wild Aragvi river, paraglide above Gudauri and ride a horse in picturesque valleys of Svaneti. The winter months turn the country into a dream veritable winter wonderland.
Bestowed with rich snowy peaks, cotton soft snow slopes, tropical beaches, captivating landscapes, lakes, and waterfalls, Georgia offers numerous adventures: One can go hiking, paragliding, rafting, climbing, horse riding, birdwatching, sky gazing, or just strolling through the magnificent forest, rewiring with the untouched nature at Georgia.
Eco Tourism
Besides high mountain ranges and thick forests, Georgia is home to some gorgeous and breath-taking, astounding 860 lakes. Almost, all lakes are ecologically clean and are potential reservoirs of drinkable water. Some lie in the lowlands of the country and some in the top mountain regions.
The fauna of wooded terrain is most diverse. In many areas you can find Caucasian deer, Caucasian leopard, roebuck, wild boar, hare, squirrel, brown bear, wolves, jackal, badgers, lynx, and fox.
Over two thousand mineral and thermal springs as well as deposits of therapeutic mud are in Georgia. These resources facilitate many popular balneotherapy resorts.
Gastronomy
The food of the Caucasus is a real highlight. It features lots of different breads including the famed cheesy bread Khachapuri; kebab style meat; walnut pastes; and of course their grape farms with 100% organic local beverages. What makes Caucasian food so great is not necessarily the recipes, but the fact that the ingredients themselves are so fresh, from the tomatoes to the cucumbers. Given this region has had so many different empires hold sway over time, from the Hun to Mongols to the Mughals and the Soviets, it is no surprise that its influences are so varied. You will find dumplings reminiscent of China, flat breads harking back to India’s naans, a liberal use of pomegranates a la Persia, and Mediterranean-style fresh tomato salads.
Georgian food is an exciting fusion between Persian and Mediterranean cuisine.
Nothing tells you more about the spirit and culture of a country, than its cuisine. Georgian national dishes are delectable and amongst the best in the world for their diversity and taste.
While meat plays an important part in Georgian cuisine, very close attention is also paid to the locally produced vegetables, fruit and greens.
Traditional Georgian feast is called “Supra”. The list of dishes that will charm you at the “Supra” is endless.
Always come to Georgia hungry – the food here is unashamedly comforting, and meals are hearty, social occasions, with dishes traditionally served as large sharing plates. Spicy stews of lamb, beef or chicken line up with khinkali (spicy dumplings filled with meat or potato and steaming broth), fresh salads, smoked cheeses and vegetable dishes such as Pkhali (crushed aubergine, walnut and garlic paste).
Happily, you'll find restaurants serving excellent Georgian cuisine countrywide.
Loving Encounters
In the Georgian proverb: “Every guest is a gift from God”.
If a tourist stops a Georgian to ask for directions, the likelihood is that they will be personally escorted to their destination. If the Georgian isn’t sure, the situation instantly becomes a neighborhood affair with everyone in proximity dropping everything to assist until the dilemma is rectified.
Hikers have returned from the rural areas of Georgia recounting instances wherein Georgians invited them into their home for the night or for the week. Tourists are often aghast at the seemingly endless generosity with which Georgians treat a foreigner. Occurrences of tourists asking where the nearest restaurant only to be immediately whisked to a Georgian home and seated as a guest of honour at a traditional, impromptu, feast are common.
Georgian cuisine has a wide variety of dishes, perfectly suitable for most taste buds. Local food is balanced, healthy, and diverse, flawlessly bringing together spices, nuts, meat, cheese, and vegetables. Georgians have the centuries-old tradition of storing and ageing.
The traditional cheese, Dambalkhacho, is unique with its special traits and is produced by the complex process of underground preparation methods. Making Dambal Khacho takes up to 6 months, but Georgian hosts are brilliant at preparing fast food as well; They're always ready for spreading a peerless "Supra." "A guest is a gift from God." The famous Georgian saying perfectly describes the extremely welcoming spirit of locals.
