Dubai: Win 2 flight tickets by sharing your favourite UAE memory

Airline has launched a dedicated website for residents to share their most memorable experiences

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 2:15 PM

Dubai-based flydubai has launched a new contest that will see 10 participants winning two return economy class tickets to fly anywhere on the airline’s network.

The airline has launched a dedicated website, comeflydubaiwithus.com, for residents to share their most memorable experiences and moments in the UAE.

How to participate

According to the website, the promotion is open to everyone aged 18 and over residing in the UAE. To take part, they must submit a picture of their stories in the UAE or their travels with flydubai on the website and provide their contact details in the form.

The promotion commences at 00:01 on November 21 and ends at 23:59 on November 30.

Entrants will be placed into a draw from which flydubai will select 10 winners. The prize includes 20kg checked-in baggage and airport taxes and surcharges.

The winners will be chosen “on or around” December 6.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievements that the nation has made over the past 50 years … I am excited to see the wonderful memories, moments and experiences that will be shared on the website in what is a very special year for us all.”

The UAE will mark its 50th National Day on December 2. The Golden Jubilee celebrations will see several events being held across the country, including firework displays and festivities.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE, flydubai has also unveiled a newly designed decal on its aircraft.