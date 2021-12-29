UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: New speed limit announced for key Abu Dhabi road

The update goes into effect from December 30

File photo
File photo
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 10:52 AM

Last updated: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 11:01 AM

Speed limit on a section of Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road has been updated, the transport authority in Abu Dhabi said.

The Integrated Transport Centre said that speed limit will be changed between Al Mafraq Bridge and Baniyas Bridge because of road works.

So, from December 30, Thursday, to April 2022, the speed limit on Al Mafraq Bridge to Baniyas Bridge section will be 120kmph.

The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from Transport