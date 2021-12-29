UAE: New speed limit announced for key Abu Dhabi road

The update goes into effect from December 30

Wed 29 Dec 2021

Speed limit on a section of Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road has been updated, the transport authority in Abu Dhabi said.

The Integrated Transport Centre said that speed limit will be changed between Al Mafraq Bridge and Baniyas Bridge because of road works.

So, from December 30, Thursday, to April 2022, the speed limit on Al Mafraq Bridge to Baniyas Bridge section will be 120kmph.

The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

