Dubai: Over 300 paid parking spots added

Transport
About 307 paid parking slots have been added in the Jumeirah Beach area. The spots have come up in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the new zones span four parking yards along the Jumeirah Beach stretch. It will “ease the accessibility of the beach and walkway from the parking area”, the RTA added.
The first and second parking yards in Jumeirah 3 encompasses 157 parking spaces. The third yard in Umm Suqeim 1 and 2 includes 93 parking spaces, and the fourth yard in Umm Suqeim 3 has 57.
The fees can be paid in cash or nol card at the designated machines. Additionally, motorists can pay through RTA Dubai app, SMS and WhatsApp.
In coordination with the Dubai Municipality, the “RTA is seeking to allocate additional parking spaces in the near future as part of joint ventures to develop the neighbourhood”.
“The objective is to provide better services for residents and frequent visitors to the beach and other recreational and sports facilities such as the walkway and the cycling track along the area,” the RTA said.
