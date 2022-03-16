UAE: Dh500 fine for shouting at driver or disrespecting passengers on Abu Dhabi buses

Most frequent violations committed on public buses revealed.

Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 1:37 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have urged public bus users to maintain a “civilised behaviour” on board.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) revealed the most frequent violations committed by public transport users.

These violations have fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh500.

Dh500 fines

Commuters face a Dh500 fine for disrespecting fellow passengers or using indecent language with them.

The same fine applies for shouting at the driver or distracting him.

Bus users may also be fined Dh500 for selling their transport cards to others.

Dh200

Riders are not allowed to eat, drink or chew gums on board. The offence is punishable with a Dh200 fine. Smoking also attracts the same fine.

Commuters can be fined Dh200 for travelling without paying the bus fare.

Dh100

Carrying sharp items or flammable items on buses is not allowed, with a Dh100 fine specified for the offence.

Additionally, riders can be fined Dh100 for using priority seats or designated areas for special cases.