UAE: What to do if you think you have been wrongly fined for speeding

State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal2 weeks ago
Question: I have just been notified of a traffic fine in Sharjah. As far as I remember, I was driving under the legal speed limit in the area from where I was recorded as speeding. Is there any way I can challenge this fine? What are the documents I would need?
Response: Pursuant to your queries, since it was the Sharjah Police that imposed the fine, you may file an objection with them. Based on your objection, the police may check the recording of the camera to again verify if the speeding fine is correct.
In the event the police don’t not accept your objection, you may approach the Traffic Prosecution in Sharjah. You may file an application to obtain permission from Public Prosecution in Traffic Prosecution to refer your case to Sharjah Traffic Court.
You could request the court to verify from the recording if the fine imposed is correct. You may submit to the court any evidence you may have to support your case.
ALSO READ:
You may contact the Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Traffic Prosecution for more advice on this matter.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal2 weeks ago
Here’s how home bakers can legitimize their business.
Legal2 weeks ago
In some cases, you may not be entitled for overtime pay while working remotely
Legal2 weeks ago
In 2020, two employees at a Covid-19 screening centre in the UAE were arrested for forging several test results
Legal2 weeks ago
Under updated regulations, some types of income will be exempted
Legal3 weeks ago
Courts have already started receiving applications from people in other emirates, outside the UAE
Legal3 weeks ago
The accused has been residing in the country for over 30 years and had no criminal record
Legal3 weeks ago
The service is only provided by the Capital and available exclusively in the region
Legal3 weeks ago