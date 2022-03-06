UAE: What to do if you think you have been wrongly fined for speeding

Is there any way I can challenge this fine?

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 10:21 AM

Question: I have just been notified of a traffic fine in Sharjah. As far as I remember, I was driving under the legal speed limit in the area from where I was recorded as speeding. Is there any way I can challenge this fine? What are the documents I would need?

Response: Pursuant to your queries, since it was the Sharjah Police that imposed the fine, you may file an objection with them. Based on your objection, the police may check the recording of the camera to again verify if the speeding fine is correct.

In the event the police don’t not accept your objection, you may approach the Traffic Prosecution in Sharjah. You may file an application to obtain permission from Public Prosecution in Traffic Prosecution to refer your case to Sharjah Traffic Court.

You could request the court to verify from the recording if the fine imposed is correct. You may submit to the court any evidence you may have to support your case.

You may contact the Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Traffic Prosecution for more advice on this matter.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.