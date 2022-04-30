UAE: Authorities announce new speed limits for two roads

People offering Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers can avail this service
New speed limits have been announced for two roads in Ras Al Khaimah.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police said in a social media post that the radar speeds from Shamal Street to Nakheel Intersection will be tuned to 100/121 kmph.
Meanwhile, Digdagga Street will be adjusted to 100/121 kmph.
