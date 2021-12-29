New Year's Eve in UAE: Trucks, labour buses banned for 24 hours

The restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 11:01 AM

Trucks and 50-seat buses transporting workers have been banned inside Abu Dhabi City on New Year's Eve, the Capital's transport authority announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre said trucks and labour buses will not be allowed to enter any of the four bridges leading to the mainland.

The 24-hour restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday, December 31, to Saturday, January 1, 2022.

However, logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted.

منع دخول الشاحنات وحافلات نقل العمال (50 راكب) إلى جزيرة أبوظبي في رأس السنة الميلادية

من الجمعة 31 ديسمبر 2021 إلى السبت 1 يناير 2022.



Trucks and Labour Buses (50 Passengers) ban inside Abu Dhabi Island on New Year Eve

From Friday, 31 December 2021 to Saturday, 1 January 2022 pic.twitter.com/IfO8Lt943N — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) December 29, 2021

The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ: