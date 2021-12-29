UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New Year's Eve in UAE: Trucks, labour buses banned for 24 hours

The restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 11:01 AM

Trucks and 50-seat buses transporting workers have been banned inside Abu Dhabi City on New Year's Eve, the Capital's transport authority announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre said trucks and labour buses will not be allowed to enter any of the four bridges leading to the mainland.

The 24-hour restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday, December 31, to Saturday, January 1, 2022.

However, logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted.

The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from Transport